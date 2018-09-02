100th Ariane 5 launch comes closer
The Horizons 3e telecommunications satellite has been fuelled at the Spaceport in French Guiana, readying it for the 100th launch of a heavy-lift Ariane 5 – which also will carry the Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 relay platform on this milestone Arianespace flight planned for 25 September.
