NASA awards contract for Earth science mission hosting services
Submit on Sunday, September 2nd, 2018 22:56
NASA has awarded a contract to General Atomics of San Diego, California, for services required to host the agency’s Multi-Angle Imager for Aerosols (MAIA) instrument on a commercial satellite in low-Earth orbit.
