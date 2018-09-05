Submit on Wednesday, September 5th, 2018 22:59

Qualification of the two liquid propulsion engines and the solid propulsion engine for the Ariane 6 launcher passed major technological milestones over the summer of 2018.

Related Post:Delay of the day: Vega/KazEOSat-1MDA selected to define robotic concepts for deep-space missionsAmazonas 4A problem permanent; other satellites not affectedWhy Cable TV Subscribers Love High DefinitionChang Zheng-5 rocket arrives at Wenchang launch baseLockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results Q1 2014Dish Media Networks further upgrades capacity on Amos-4Delay of the day: Ariane 5/EchoStar XVIII, BRIsat (again)Sovrn