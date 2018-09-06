Submit on Thursday, September 6th, 2018 22:56

With Europe’s Galileo constellation in space now expanded to 26 navigation satellites – and Galileo Initial Services available to users world-wide – the infrastructure on the ground that controls them is undergoing a corresponding expansion.

