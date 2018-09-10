Arianespace to launch GSAT-30, -31 with Ariane 5
Submit on Monday, September 10th, 2018 22:57
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has chosen Arianespace to launch its GSAT-31 and GSAT-30 telecommunications satellites.
Related Post:Galileo’s ground control segment contracted for upgradeAsteroid-deflection mission passes key development milestoneKepler wakes up, but pointing precision may be degradedNASA selects mission to study solar wind boundary of outer solar systemGOES-R Solar Ultraviolet Imager completes environmental reviewNASA to test laser communications from aboard ISSTAS to provide Argos Neo instrument for AngelsEUVI sees First LightSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, September 10th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.