Submit on Monday, September 10th, 2018 22:54

Boeing announced its investment in Denver-based BridgeSat Inc., an optical communications solutions company enabling the future of connectivity in space through a network of ground stations and proprietary space terminals.

Related Post:Galileo’s ground control segment contracted for upgradeAsteroid-deflection mission passes key development milestoneKepler wakes up, but pointing precision may be degradedNASA selects mission to study solar wind boundary of outer solar systemGOES-R Solar Ultraviolet Imager completes environmental reviewNASA to test laser communications from aboard ISSTAS to provide Argos Neo instrument for AngelsEUVI sees First LightSovrn