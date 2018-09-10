Falcon 9 lofts Telstar 18V
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Telstar 18 VANTAGE/Apstar-5C; Date: 10 September 2018, 0445 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellite was deployed approximately 32 minutes after lift-off.
