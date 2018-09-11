Submit on Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 22:59

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have postponed the launch of the H-IIB Launch Vehicle No. 7 (H-IIB F7) which carries aboard the H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI7” (HTV7), the cargo transporter to the International Space Station (ISS) from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center.

Related Post:ViaSat selects Atlas V for ViaSat-3 launchArianespace to launch CSO-3 satellite with Ariane 6Arianespace to launch GSAT-30, -31 with Ariane 5Eutelsat signs multiple-launch service agreement with ArianespaceBoeing HorizonX Ventures in BridgeSatDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Aeolus instrument turned onAsiaSat 8 successfully lifts offSovrn