Arianespace to orbit THEOS-2 for Airbus Defence and Space
Submit on Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 22:57
Arianespace announced that it will orbit THEOS-2, the very-high-resolution Earth observation optical satellite for Thailand, under the terms of a turnkey contract between Airbus Defence and Space and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand (GISTDA).
