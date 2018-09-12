Yahsat, Hughes to form JV to deliver satellite broadband services
Yahsat and Hughes Network Systems announced an agreement to enter into a joint venture to provide commercial Ka-band satellite broadband services across Africa, the Middle East and southwest Asia.
