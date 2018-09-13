NovaSAR-1 and SSTL S1-4 countdown to launch
Two SSTL satellites are currently undergoing final launch preparations at the Satash Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India ready for lift-off on Sunday 16 September at 1637 UTC.
