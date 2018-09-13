SBIRS GEO-3 successfully achieves operational acceptance
The Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite (GEO-3) successfully achieved U.S. Air Force Space Command operational acceptance.
