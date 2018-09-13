Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SBIRS GEO-3 successfully achieves operational acceptance

Submit on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 22:58

The Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite (GEO-3) successfully achieved U.S. Air Force Space Command operational acceptance.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»