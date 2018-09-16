Submit on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 22:57

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have cancelled launch of the H-IIB Launch Vehicle No. 7 (H-IIB F7) with the H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI7” (HTV7) aboard.

