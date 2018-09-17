Submit on Monday, September 17th, 2018 22:56

On 12 September, in an extraordinary general meeting held in the form of voting by correspondence, shareholders of RSC Energia elected Sergey Yurievich Romanov as the General Director of the Corporation.

