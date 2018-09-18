Submit on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 22:57

Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to provide operations, maintenance and upgrade services for the Payload Data Ground Segment (PDGS) supporting the Sentinel 2A and 2B Earth observation satellites.

Related Post:RSC Energia: New General Director electedSSTL confirms successful launch of NovaSAR-1 and SSTL S1-4Solar Orbiter to leave factory for testingSystem design of European service module for Orion approved by ESANew date set for Dragon launchUpdate: First Galileo satellite touches down in French GuianaAstrium Americas established to provide space capabilities to North AmericaFinal system tests for SBIRS GEO-2 completedSovrn