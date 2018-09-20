Airbus wins ESA studies for future human base in lunar orbit
Submit on Thursday, September 20th, 2018 22:56
The European Space Agency (ESA) has commissioned Airbus for two studies for possible European involvement in the future human base in lunar orbit. The Gateway, previously known as the Deep Space Gateway (DSG) or Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway (LOP-G), is a project involving the US, Russian, Canadian, Japanese and European space agencies (NASA, Roskosmos, CSA, JAXA and ESA).
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 20th, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.