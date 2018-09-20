Arianespace to launch KOMPSAT-7
Arianespace has been selected by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute to launch KOMPSAT-7. Using a Vega C launcher, the mission will be conducted from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, from December 2021.
