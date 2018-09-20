Rocket Lab signs launch contract for Kleos Space constellation
US orbital launch provider Rocket Lab has signed a contract with Luxembourg-based satellite technology company Kleos Space to launch the scouting mission satellites that will geolocate maritime radio to guard borders, protect assets and save lives.
