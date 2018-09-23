Submit on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 22:58

Arianespace’s upcoming mission from the Spaceport in French Guiana – which will mark the heavy-lift Ariane 5’s 100th launch – has been cleared for lift-off next week with a dual-satellite payload.

