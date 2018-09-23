Submit on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 22:59

Rocket: H-IIB; Payload: H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI7” (HTV7); Date: 22 September 2018, 1752 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. A little more than 15 minutes after launch, the unpiloted HTV-7 cargo spacecraft successfully separated from the rocket and began its four-and-a-half day approach to the International Space Station.

