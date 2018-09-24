Submit on Monday, September 24th, 2018 22:58

DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company, announced that it has been awarded a contract valued at US$3.2 million by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide an unclassified environment with multi-source content for geospatial cloud analytics.

