GHGSat, a company providing global emissions monitoring services, announced a US$10 million Series A2 financing led by OGCI Climate Investments. Building on GHGSat’s pioneering achievements in detecting and quantifying greenhouse gas emissions from industrial facilities around the world, the company will use the new capital to accelerate commercialisation efforts, expand its custom analytics services for its growing customer base, as well as fund the launch of an additional GHGSat satellite.

