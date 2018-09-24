Three Earth Explorer ideas selected by ESA
Submit on Monday, September 24th, 2018 22:59
Three new ideas have been chosen to compete as the tenth Earth Explorer mission. The decision follows the release of a call for ideas in September 2017.
