Submit on Monday, September 24th, 2018 22:56

UrtheCast Corp announced that it has signed a binding contract for US$25 million to provide data from the company’s planned UrtheDaily Constellation to a long-established commercial Earth Observation operator and value-added services provider on the Indian subcontinent.

