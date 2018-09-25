Submit on Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: Horizons 3e, Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 [IS 38]; Date: 25 September 2018, 2239 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. Horizons 3e separated from the upper stage 28 minutes after lift-off, followed by Azerspace-2/IS 38 about 14 minutes later.

