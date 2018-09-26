Update: Ariane 5 ECA completes 100th flight
Submit on Wednesday, September 26th, 2018 22:59
Arianespace’s on-target mission with Horizons 3e and Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 marked the milestone 100th flight of a heavy-lift Ariane 5.
