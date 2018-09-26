Submit on Wednesday, September 26th, 2018 22:58

Vector announced that the company received a U.S. patent for its enhanced liquid oxygen-propylene rocket engine. Vector is the first and only launch provider to utilise propylene fuel and liquid oxygen (LOX) in an operational launch system.

