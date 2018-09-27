Capella Space closes US$19M Series B
Capella Space, an aerospace and information services company providing on-demand Earth observation data via advanced space radar, announces US$19 million Series B funding led by Spark Capital and DCVC (Data Collective) and joined by Mark VC and Harmony Partners among other investors.
