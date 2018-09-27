Submit on Thursday, September 27th, 2018 22:54

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled “Global High-throughput Satellite Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2018 – 2023,” the high-throughput satellite (HTS) market was estimated as US$3,466 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$7.31 billion by 2023.

Related Post:Why Cable TV is Under Threat – The Rise of Satellite TVBoosting Your Business Potential With a Satellite Television PackageBroadband Video On Demand in Dish NetworkProduct Review – Satellite DirectWhy People Are Choosing Satellite TV Over the Cable CompanyDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Ensequence Appoints VP Of Business DevelopmentProduction Equipment in IsraelSovrn