Gov’t funding in space exploration to surpass US$20 billion by 2027
Submit on Thursday, September 27th, 2018 22:55
According to Euroconsult’s latest report, Prospects for Space Exploration, global government investment in space exploration totalled US$14.6 billion in 2017, a 6% increase compared to 2016. Fifteen leading space programmes world-wide are estimated to contribute to this global investment with the U.S. accounting for 74% of the total.
Related Post:Why Cable TV is Under Threat – The Rise of Satellite TVBoosting Your Business Potential With a Satellite Television PackageBroadband Video On Demand in Dish NetworkProduct Review – Satellite DirectWhy People Are Choosing Satellite TV Over the Cable CompanyDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Ensequence Appoints VP Of Business DevelopmentProduction Equipment in IsraelSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 27th, 2018 at 10:55 pm and is filed under RESEARCH. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.