Submit on Thursday, September 27th, 2018 22:55

According to Euroconsult’s latest report, Prospects for Space Exploration, global government investment in space exploration totalled US$14.6 billion in 2017, a 6% increase compared to 2016. Fifteen leading space programmes world-wide are estimated to contribute to this global investment with the U.S. accounting for 74% of the total.

