Rocket: Kuaizhou-1A; Payload: Centispace-1-s1; Date: 29 September 2018, 0413 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. About six and a half hours after leaving the pad, the state-run Xinhua press agency confirmed launch success.

