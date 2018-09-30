LockMart receives contract for 1st two GPS IIIF satellites
Lockheed Martin received a contract for the first two GPS IIIF satellites, Space Vehicles 11 and 12, which are follow-ons to the initial 10-satellites of the new GPS III constellation.
