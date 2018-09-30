Submit on Sunday, September 30th, 2018 22:55

Lockheed Martin received a contract for the first two GPS IIIF satellites, Space Vehicles 11 and 12, which are follow-ons to the initial 10-satellites of the new GPS III constellation.

