Submit on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 22:59

JAXA successfully released another landing probe from its Hayabusa2 spacecraft toward the asteroid Ryugu. The robot is named Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout, or MASCOT. It was jointly developed by the German and French space agencies, and is about the size of a microwave oven.

