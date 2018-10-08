Argentinian radar satellite launched on Falcon 9
Submit on Monday, October 8th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: SAOCOM 1A; Date: 8 October 2018, 0222 UTC UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The satellite was deployed about 12 minutes after lift-off.
Related Post:Integral Systems, Inc. preliminary results FY2008Integral Systems, Inc. results Q2 FY 2008Integral Systems, Inc. results FY2008Integral Systems, Inc. results Q3 FY 2008Alliant Techsystems (Launch Systems) results Q1 FY2008Alliant Techsystems (Launch Systems) results Q3 FY 2008Integral Systems results Q3 FY 2006Integral Systems, Inc. results Q3 FY2007Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, October 8th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.