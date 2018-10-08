Submit on Monday, October 8th, 2018 22:57

Thales Alenia Space has won a contract from the European Commission to develop and build an operational ground station on La Reunion Island to track Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) satellites in medium Earth orbit (MEO). The contract includes one MEOLUT (Medium Orbit Local User Terminal), engineering support and maintenance services for one year, and the hosting site.

Related Post:Integral Systems, Inc. preliminary results FY2008Integral Systems, Inc. results Q2 FY 2008Integral Systems, Inc. results FY2008Integral Systems, Inc. results Q3 FY 2008Alliant Techsystems (Launch Systems) results Q1 FY2008Alliant Techsystems (Launch Systems) results Q3 FY 2008Integral Systems results Q3 FY 2006Integral Systems, Inc. results Q3 FY2007Sovrn