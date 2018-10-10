Submit on Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 22:57

Firefly Aerospace, Inc., a developer of orbital launch vehicles for the small to medium satellite market, announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with York Space Systems for the development of integrated launch services and spacecraft mission solutions.

