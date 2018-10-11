Soyuz launch fails, crew makes emergency landing
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying Nick Hague of NASA and Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roskosmos was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz-FG at 0840 UTC on 11 October. Shortly after launch, there was an anomaly with a booster and the ascent to orbit was aborted resulting in a ballistic landing of the spacecraft in Kazakhstan.
