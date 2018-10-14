Submit on Sunday, October 14th, 2018 22:56

Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, Inc. have agreed to combine in an all stock merger of equals. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, L3 shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.30 shares of Harris common stock for each share of L3 common stock.

