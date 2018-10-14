Submit on Sunday, October 14th, 2018 22:57

Launched in June 1999 for an intended two-year mission, NASA’s SeaWinds scatterometer instrument on the QuikSCAT spacecraft was turned off on 2 October in accordance with its end-of-mission plan.

