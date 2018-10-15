Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Chandra X-ray Observatory out of safe mode

Submit on Monday, October 15th, 2018 22:58

The cause of Chandra’s safe mode on 10 October has now been understood and the Operations team has successfully returned the spacecraft to its normal pointing mode.

Related Post:NASA’s latest smartphone satellite ready for launchDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)NASA selects three new Discovery Program investigationsNational Technical Systems tests NASA lunar satelliteAtlas V brings satellite duo on its way to the moonNew GPS satellite launched (part I)NASA’s TDRS-M satellite begins final testingSSL officially selected to provide satellite for AzercosmosSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, October 15th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»