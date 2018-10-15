Submit on Monday, October 15th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/YZ1; Payload: Beidou-3M15, Beidou-3M16 [Beidou-39, Beidou-40]; Date: 15 October 2018, 0423 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, China. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) confirmed the mission to be a success four hours later, following direct insertion of the satellites into their intended medium Earth orbits (MEO).

