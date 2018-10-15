Submit on Monday, October 15th, 2018 22:57

Luxembourg-based Kleos Space S.A. announced the signature of a second Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus Defence and Space, as both companies investigate opportunities to collaborate for the manufacture In-Space of structural elements.

