Submit on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 22:59

KBR, Inc. announced that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded a US $48 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) to construct, deploy and commission the next generation Space Geodesy (SG) Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR) ground systems.

Related Post:DZZ-HR is fuelled for upcoming Vega launchSentinel-1A satellite has unfolded its antennaOptus extends contract with Australian Department of DefenceIndia’s PSLV launches second navsatTelecomm Mexico to offer broadband on AMC-3Kongsberg Spacetec wins contract for JPSS programmeNext Falcon 9 launch set for 14 AprilViasat-3 programme to go on without EutelsatSovrn