Rocket: Atlas V 551; Payload: AEHF-4; Date: 17 October 2018, 0415 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle three hours and 32 minutes after lift-off. Satellite Manufacturer Lockheed Martin confirmed signal acquisition at 0747 UTC.

