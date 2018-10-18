Submit on Thursday, October 18th, 2018 22:59

This week’s Ariane 5 flight that will send BepiColombo on its way to the planet Mercury has been approved for lift-off on 20 October (UTC) following the launch readiness review held at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Related Post:Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Testing on full-scale turbopump machinery completedArgentina books two Falcon 9 launchesFirst Soyuz-ST-B to launch Galileo satellites on 31 AugustAstrium and Air Liquide create EuroCryospaceParagon awarded SBIR Phase I for in-space fuel depot technologyRussian State Commission authorises Angara flight testsLockheed Martin, HawkEye 360 collaborate on space-based RF mappingSovrn