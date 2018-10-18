Submit on Thursday, October 18th, 2018 22:58

US orbital launch provider Rocket Lab has confirmed it will build its first U.S. launch pad for the Electron rocket at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, USA.

