Rocket Lab selects Wallops Flight Facility for U.S. launch site
Submit on Thursday, October 18th, 2018 22:58
US orbital launch provider Rocket Lab has confirmed it will build its first U.S. launch pad for the Electron rocket at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, USA.
Related Post:Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Testing on full-scale turbopump machinery completedArgentina books two Falcon 9 launchesFirst Soyuz-ST-B to launch Galileo satellites on 31 AugustAstrium and Air Liquide create EuroCryospaceParagon awarded SBIR Phase I for in-space fuel depot technologyRussian State Commission authorises Angara flight testsLockheed Martin, HawkEye 360 collaborate on space-based RF mappingSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, October 18th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.