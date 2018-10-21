Submit on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 22:57

Qualification tests on the Vinci engine which will power the Ariane 6 upper stage were completed with the 148th test, which took place on 12 October 12 on the PF52 test bench at ArianeGroup’s Vernon site.

