Investigators identify responsible for botched Soyuz launch
Submit on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 22:55
Members of a Roskosmos commission and investigators have identified those who could be responsible in the damage to one of the sensing devices on board the Soyuz-FG rocket, which could have led to the failed launch of the Soyuz MS-10 manned spacecraft.
Related Post:USN completes support for COSMO-SkyMedLCROSS looks back at EarthWildBlue 1 doing well after launchTacSat 2 completes missionTac Sat-3 completes experimental mission, becomes operationalLRO completes exploration mission phaseMars Orbiter completes prime missionBoeing CubeSat completes 10,000th orbitSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 at 10:55 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.