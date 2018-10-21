Submit on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 22:54

“Chandra remains in its normal pointing mode and has been manoeuvred to ensure the spacecraft and instruments remain at a cool operating temperature. The Flight Operations Team has completed testing and simulation of the procedures and on-board software updates that will place Chandra into a new gyroscope configuration with the gyroscope that caused the 10 October safe mode in reserve.”

Related Post:USN completes support for COSMO-SkyMedLCROSS looks back at EarthWildBlue 1 doing well after launchTacSat 2 completes missionTac Sat-3 completes experimental mission, becomes operationalLRO completes exploration mission phaseMars Orbiter completes prime missionBoeing CubeSat completes 10,000th orbitSovrn