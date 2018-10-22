Submit on Monday, October 22nd, 2018 22:57

Orbit Logic said that NASA has selected the company’s STK Scheduler software for the Restore-L technology demonstration mission. During its mission, the Restore-L spacecraft will demonstrate the technologies required to rendezvous with, grasp, refuel and relocate a government-owned satellite.

